‘Proud as heck’: Travis Kelce making an impact off the field in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce is proud of what he and his Kansas City Chiefs’ teammates do on the field, but it was his work off the field that largely earned him the nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Kelce has helped Kansas City in a big way, investing time and financial support in Operation Breakthrough to provide opportunities to disadvantaged youth.

“When I first walked into Operation Breakthrough, I knew I wanted to help out and be a part of it.”

And he’s certainly done that — and much more.

“If you aren’t dreaming bigger, then you aren’t dreaming big enough. I live by that right there,” the Chiefs tight end said Friday.

He’s become a regular at the nonprofit’s headquarters on Troost Avenue and has even done Zoom calls with the kids since the pandemic hit.

His $500,000 contribution helped sponsor Operation Breakthrough’s robotics lab for younger kids, as well as the upcoming Ignition Lab, where high school aged students can polish their STEM skills.

Kelce said being named a finalist for the award is one of the greatest honors of his professional career.

“I think individual accolades are a bit overrated in this game,” he said. “This is the one you can have a lot of honor and a lot of pride for.”

The Payton award represents much more than what he does on Sundays.

“My family, my parents, the community I grew up in gave me the understanding that if someone needs a lending hand, you do that,” Kelce said. “Football’s just a game. We’re talking about life. Being a pro athlete and having the influence that I have, I feel like it’s a duty I have to make sure that I’m helping out as much as I can.”

It’s all part of the maturation process Kelce has gone through since he arrived in Kansas City.

“As you get older, you live and you learn, you start to learn what works and what doesn’t work, what’s meaningful to you,” he told reporters Friday.

His coaches and teammates see the change, too.

“I’ve had a chance to be here and watch him grow, as some of you have, and just seeing where he’s at now, the whole center that he’s working on right now is a beautiful thing for our community, for kids,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “I’m proud as heck of him. He does such good work in the community, like he does on the field. He’s got a good heart, a big heart.”