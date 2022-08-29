WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The commemorations continue to roll in for the late Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson.

Dawson’s alma mater, Purdue will have a helmet decal for the Hall of Famer when the football team kicks off the 2022 season Thursday night against Penn State.

Dawson passed away at 87 on Aug. 24. He was a Boilermaker from 1953-1956 before having a stellar career in the NFL.

During his three years with Purdue, Dawson garnered recognition as an All-Big Ten selection while leading the Big Ten in passing and total offense as a starter in all three seasons. He set then-records for the program by passing for 3,325 yards and 29 touchdowns.

After Purdue, Dawson joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as a first-round draft pick and was quickly traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Dawson joined the Dallas Texans in 1962 and followed the franchise to Kansas City, where he led the renamed Chiefs to a championship in Super Bowl IV. He also worked as a TV sportscaster long after his playing days were over.

Lenny The Cool went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1987 and a broadcaster in 2012.

Services for Dawson will be held at the Country Club Christian Church located at 6101 Ward Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday, September 16 at 11 a.m.

