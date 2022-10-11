KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver apologized to a man holding a camera that Adams pushed to the ground as he headed to the locker room.

Adams was visibly upset after the loss. The Raiders had an opportunity to complete a 4th-and-1 play to set up a game-winning field goal, but Adams and fellow wide receiver Hunter Renfrow collided and the ball from quarterback Derek Carr hit the field for an incomplete pass.

Adams walked to the sideline and slammed his helmet on the ground several times as the Raiders fell to 1-4 on the season.

The All-Pro wide receiver then made his way to the tunnel and the man walked in front of him to get to the other side of the tunnel and Adams reacted by shoving the man.

“There was some guy running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me. We were coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said before answering questions post-game. “I would like to say I’m sorry to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with running and literally running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way but that’s how I, initially, responded so I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams also apologized via Twitter:

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That’s not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. @tae15adams

Despite the apologies, Adams still faces possible discipline from the NFL. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL is reviewing the incident.