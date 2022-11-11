KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams’ court date for shoving a photographer after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has been moved to January.

According to municipal court records, Adams is now scheduled to appear on January 23, 2023. He was previously supposed to appear on Nov. 10, 2022.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the league’s investigation into the situation will continue until it is resolved legally.

After the Raiders lost 30-29 to the Chiefs, Adams was visibly upset and made his way to exit the field. Upon reaching the tunnel, he crossed paths with a photographer who appeared in front of him.

Adams reacted by shoving the man to the ground.

The photographer contacted police shortly after and filed a report, telling police he was injured. He was then taken to the hospital.

Adams apologized immediately after the game during his post-game press conference and on social media.

After playing the Chiefs, the Raiders entered their bye-week. Their following game, a home win over the Houston Texans, Adams made light of the situation and made sure the tunnel path was clear before running through.