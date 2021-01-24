Rally House open until midnight selling Chiefs AFC Championship merchandise

LENEXA, Kan. — Rally House is staying open late Sunday night at their Kansas City locations, St. Joseph location and Lawrence location selling official Chiefs AFC Championship merchandise.

These locations will be open until midnight or until they sell out of product. These stores will be back open at 8 a.m. Monday with gear available throughout the week at other Kansas and Missouri locations.

Official Locker Room styles that are worn by players after the win will be sold Sunday night along with a few other styles. There will be over 170-180 products for apparel, hats and hardlines including men’s, women’s and youth styles that will ship to stores throughout this week and the following.

The Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7 for a chance to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.