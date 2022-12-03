KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is paying the price for a penalized sack on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Donald was fined $15,914 for unnecessary roughness for a facemask penalty when he sacked Mahomes in last week’s game.

The penalty negated the play and gave Kansas City the first down.

Donald’s presence was felt early in the game with a quarterback hit and he totaled three tackles in the loss to the Chiefs.

This is the second player that has been fined for hits on Kansas City in three games. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco was fined for his hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster three weeks ago.