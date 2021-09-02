Randy Reid is back!: Eric Stonestreet revives role as Andy Reid’s little brother

Emmy award winning actor Eric Stonestreet beat the war drum before the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Guess who’s back, Chiefs Kingdom?

Everyone loves head coach Andy Reid and every since his appearance a few years ago, his little brother, Randy, has caught the hearts of Chiefs fans as well.

Randy Reid is a character played by Kansas City-native Eric Stonestreet who looks eerily similar to the Kansas City Chiefs head coach.

“Randy Reid, younger brother of head coach Andy Reid, is a Pop Warner vet, soft-serve connoisseur, and offering great financing right now at Randy Reid’s Rockin’ Watercraft Warehouse,” the Chiefs said in 2019.

Stonestreet released a video teasing the return of Big Red’s brother ending it by saying, “No biggie. Just wanted to let you know. Hope you’re doing well.”

The Chiefs later released the full length video:

“The guys can’t get enough of him,” Reid said. “He’s our secret ingredient.”

Randy said as long as Andy is coaching the Chiefs, he will make it his mission to be a training camp.

“Last time I was here, we won the Super Bowl,” Randy repeated as he tried to convince the team to get him a Super Bowl LIV championship ring.

“Give Randy a ring? I’d like to ring his neck,” general manager Brett Veach said.

Watch the video released by the Chiefs in 2019: