KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Turn down for what? It’s time to get low, Arrowhead Stadium. Rapper Lil Jon is coming to Kansas City.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs announced on Twitter that the rapper will take the stage for a halftime performance.

The Atlanta-based rapper is best known for his 2013 collaboration with DJ Snake.

Lil Jon last performed during a halftime show at a Chiefs game was 2016 when they defeated the Houston Texans in Wild Card round.

The Chiefs are set to square off against the Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round.