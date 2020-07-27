Ravens WR De’Anthony Thomas becomes second in NFL to opt out of 2020 season

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 08: De’Anthony Thomas #13 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes for a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City Chiefs player is now the second in the NFL to voluntarily opt out of the 2020 season.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas has made the decision to sit out this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced Monday.

Thomas was drafted by the Chiefs in 2014 and signed with the Ravens in November after being cut from KC’s roster. Baltimore then resigned him to a one-year contract reportedly worth $935,000 for this season. That contract will toll to the 2021 season.

After taking the voluntary opt out, he’ll earn a $150,000 stipend this year.

Minutes later, NFL Network reported that Seahawks offensive lineman Chance Warmack has also decided to opt out. Warmack didn’t play last season and just signed with Seattle in the spring.

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was the first NFL player to opt out of the upcoming season. The Canadian doctor announced his decision Friday.

Duvernay-Tardif was also the first active NFL player to hold a medical degree. During the offseason, after winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, he’s been working at a longterm care facility in Quebec.

“I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love,” he said. “If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”

Players who want to opt out have until Aug. 3 to do so. Players who opt out for medical reasons receive a $350,000 stipend from the team’s owner.