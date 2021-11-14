Records to watch for in Week 10 Chiefs vs. Raiders

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 03: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a penalty against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Week 10 Sunday night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders could be a season-defining game for both clubs.

But no matter the outcome, these landmarks could be broken during the game.

With 300 yards passing on Sunday, QB Patrick Mahomes would pass Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner (29 games) for the most games with at least 300 passing yards by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history.

Mahomes’ 29 games with 300 or more passing yards are a Chiefs record and are the second-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2017, trailing only QB Matt Ryan (32).

Mahomes looks to improve to a career record of 10-2 as a starter in the month of November.

TE Travis Kelce looks to extend his streak to 120-consecutive games with a reception, the second-longest streak in franchise history and the fourth-longest active streak in the NFL. Kelce ranks second in franchise history with 666 career receptions.

Kelce aims for his 28th-career game with at least 100 receiving yards. Kelce’s 27 games of 100+ receiving yards are a franchise record and the third-most by a tight end in league history, trailing only TE Rob Gronkowski (29) and TE Tony Gonzalez (31).

WR Tyreek Hill has 21 receiving touchdowns over the 2020-21 seasons (15, 6). With two more receiving touchdowns, he would break his own franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in consecutive seasons, which he set in 2019-20 (7, 15).

With 384 career points, Hill needs three points to pass RB Jamaal Charles (386) for ninth-most points in franchise history. His three points would pass Charles for third-most points by a non-kicker in franchise history.

Hill owns 64 career total touchdowns (6 rush, 53 receiving, 1 KR, 4 PR) and needs one score to move past RB Jamaal Charles (64; 43 rush, 20 rec. 1 KR) for third-most total touchdowns in franchise history

With 100 receiving yards against the Raiders, Hill would tie WR Carlos Carson (18) for the fourth-most games with 100 or more receiving yards in Chiefs history.

Hill and Kelce each have 53 career touchdown receptions, tied for the fourth-most in franchise history. They each trail WR Chris Burford (55) by two touchdown catches for third-most in Chiefs history.

K Harrison Butker needs to convert one field goal of 50 or more yards to tie the franchise record for most 50+ yard field goals made in a single season with four.