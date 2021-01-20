Red and gold across the metro as Chiefs Kingdom gets ready for AFC Championship game on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has redefined the saying “Paint the Town Red” and taken it literally. Everywhere you look in the metro there is proof that this is Chiefs Kingdom, including a former U.S. president who is dressed in Kansas City Chiefs swag.

Harry Truman’s statue in Independence Square is dressed appropriately, looking as handsome as ever in a Chiefs t-shirt .

Truman once said, “Keep working on a plan. Make no little plans. Make the biggest one you can think of, and spend the rest of your life carrying it out.”

The Chiefs are following that advice.

The statue of Truman has become a popular selfie spot and a must-see for fans of Chiefs Kingdom.

“We like to support them. We love all the hubbub and everything around it,” said fan Frankie Henthorn.

Henthorn and her husband Gary have taken hundreds of pictures of Chiefs photo ops in the past few days and then posts them to social media for people who can’t get out to see. Gary has a favorite spot so far.

“I like all of the red on the building at the Union Station,” he said. “The red posters on the front of Union Station, I just like all the red.”

Union Station is the epicenter of the Chiefs celebration.

“I hope everyone all of Chiefs Kingdom has a chance to get down here and experience this because this is who we are,” said fan Ira Goss.

Parents introducing their children to Chiefs Kingdom. Fans for life. Dan Ward’s love of the chiefs began in 1966, when his father took him to see his first game. Now a resident of San Antonio, Texas, he is a Chiefs season ticket holder and still comes back for games.

“Somebody made the statement Mahomes is the only guy that had a good 2020 right? He gave all the Chiefs Kingdom a good 2020 too,” Ward said.

On the Plaza, Missouri National Guardsmen who serve the American flag, took a break from recruiting to enjoy the Chiefs flags happily flapping in the wind.

“It’s a pride thing” said Natan Mahon. “Pride in the city, pride and the team and it’s awesome to see.”