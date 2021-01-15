Red Friday Recipes: BBQ Cauliflower Nachos

Ingredients:
2 TB Hy-Vee vegetable oil
1 1/2 TB Kansas City BBQ Rub
1 (2-pound head, cauliflower)
1/2 cup Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce
1 (7 oz.) bag Hy-Vee Tortilla chips
1/2 LB Hy-Vee Smooth and Cheesy Loaf, cubed
1 (10oz.) Tomatoes and Green Chilies, drained
1 cup Hy-Vee shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup Hy-Vee pico de gallo
1 avocado, seeded, peeled, diced
1 lime (juice only, toss with avocado to prevent browning)
1/2 cup sour cream
Steps
– Remove leaves from cauliflower, core, and cut into small flourettes
– Toss cauliflower with vegetable oil, then bbq rub
– Place on parchment paper on a sheet pan
– Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes
– Drizzle with bbq sauce and continue to bake for 10 minutes, until tender
– In a microwavable bowl combine smooth cheese, cubed and tomato/chilies. Microwave for 2-3 minutes
– On a large pan/serving tray spread out chips, pour cheese tomato mixture on chips, add cooked cauliflower, top with shredded cheddar, pico de gallo and then the avocado