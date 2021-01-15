Red Friday Recipes: BBQ Cauliflower Nachos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Between comparing players, statistics and other aspects of the impending matchup, there's a lot to take in. However, FOX4's Harold Kuntz breaks down the six main keys the Chiefs will need to turn in order to beat the Browns.

Chiefs played Houston in the same round last year and got down 0-24. They came back, but they don't want to do that again. This time, Mahomes is working to combat the chance for an early deficit, taking notes on the Browns and preparing himself to come out swinging. More on that later.