KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re a mere five days from the start of the football season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

But before the players take off for Arizona, they’re connecting with fans out at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Tuesday, players spent time with kids living at the Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City. The children, who have been diagnosed with serious illnesses, live at the Ronald McDonald House with their families while receiving treatment.

One of those children was 7-year-old Jaxson Kress from Webb City, Missouri. He told FOX4 he’s definitely a Chiefs fan.

“You scream loud and make your lungs die,” Jaxson said when asked when asked what he does during a Chiefs game.

That spirit shined through during games with Chiefs wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore.

“You’re gonna have a player that’s your teammate, and you’re gonna wear the shoulder pads and a jersey and you’re going to see how fast you can put it on,” Jaxson said.

His family loved seeing the excitement Tuesday.

“He’s obviously a competitive little kid,” Jeff Hedin, Jaxson’s dad, said. “But to see the energy come out with his current situation right now, that’s great.”

“Jaxson has leukemia. A year ago he went in remission. And about a month ago they told us it came back,” Hedin said.

His family’s been staying at the Ronald McDonald House even before the day’s event when he got a new port for chemotherapy put-in.

It’s the moments of levity — like during games with the players — that’s helping the family push onward.

“He’s a trooper. I couldn’t take it, you know? I’m 42, and for him being 7, he takes these things like it’s water off a duck’s back,” Hedin said.

Jaxson and the other children certainly impressed Valdes-Scantling and Moore, too.

“That’s what I’m saying. He’s real competitive, man. I mean, we go out and play this game on Sundays, and that’s when we can compete. But he’s competing every single day of life,” Valdes-Scantling said when asked about Jaxson.

“It just makes me like proud to see a kid like this being able to overcome so much adversity. A true role model.”

Once again the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City will be a part of Red Fridays, selling flags at select McDonalds locations so fans can cheer on the Chiefs while also supporting the work of the charity. Those flags will go on sale Friday. The minimum donation to receive a flag is $5.