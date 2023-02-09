KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Power & Light District is ready to welcome NFL fans to its biggest watch party of the season.

A free Red Kingdom Rally will kick things off Friday and the run will continue through Super Bowl LVII.

Red Kingdom Rally Friday, Feb. 10 6 p.m. Free 18+ after 9 p.m.



Chiefs fans can find red and yellow bagels at Meshuggah Bagels, and various locations will serve Red Kingdom cocktails as soon as they open on Saturday.

Thousands of fans will fill Power & Light’s Live Block, and surrounding restaurants, to cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Red Kingdom Block Party will be a daylong celebration with music, contests, a pep rally, and the Super Bowl on the big screen.

Anyone who plans to watch the game in one of the restaurants on Grand Boulevard or the KC Live! Block, you will need to reserve a free ticket in advance online through the Power & Light District. Tables are also available.

Red Kingdom Block Party Sunday, February 12 10 a.m. 18+ Only Ticket required



Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on FOX4.