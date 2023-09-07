KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs begin the defense of their Super Bowl 57 title Thursday night against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.

FOX4 is preparing Chiefs Kingdom for the primetime tilt to kick off the new season with a Red Thursday special at 9 a.m. You can livestream the show on this page.

If you’re headed out to the stadium, here’s a comprehensive guide for everything Chiefs fans need to know before hitting the road.

If you don’t have tickets but still want to catch the game with other Chiefs fans, a number of area bars and entertainment districts are hosting watch parties as Patrick Mahomes and company look to start 2023 with a win.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Lions is at 7:20 p.m.