KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, along with the rest of the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs made their final roster cuts to meet the maximum allowed 53-player roster.

Wide receiver Daurice Fountain joined the Chiefs prior to the 2021 season and managed to be included on the active roster that season, but that was not the case in 2022.

Instead of displaying any negative feelings toward being cut, Fountain congratulated projected third-string quarterback Shane Buechele for making the cut, after being signed to the practice squad last year.

This [expletive] just put a HUGE smile on my face. From that day I worked out at hi Pro day for him, I knew Shane was special! He earned the right to be here! I’m rooting for you Brotha! Daurice Fountain – @Reece_JMM

Buechele, who played college football at Southern Methodist, will presumably play behind Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne.

I appreciate you brother! You made me better everyday. Any team will be lucky to have you! Shane Buechele – @BGShaneBuechele

Following the cut, Fountain was signed to the Chiefs practice squad, along with defensive tackle Danny Shelton.