Relive the Chiefs thrilling Super Bowl LIV win on FOX4 this Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans, grab your championship gear, tailgating supplies and prepare to relive the excitement of Super Bowl LIV on Saturday, May 2 in prime time. FOX4 will re-air the Chiefs second Super Bowl championship, featuring the historic matchup between Kansas City and the San Francisco 49ers.

FOX4 will kick off coverage with a local pre-game show, KC EndZone, beginning at 6:30 p.m. FOX4 Sports anchors, Rob Collins and Harold Kuntz, will discuss the most exciting plays of the game, key decisions, pivotal moments and chat with Chiefs players.

Then at 7:00 p.m., a condensed version of the game will air, without the national pre-game, half-time or post-game shows.

After the game, FOX4 will revisit the excitement of the win, fan reactions and the jubilance that engulfed Kansas City following the team’s first championship since 1970 during the 9:00 p.m. newscast.

FOX4 will also feature a second screen experience during the replay where you can watch along with some of your favorite anchors and reporters as we all enjoy reliving Mahomes Magic in Miami.