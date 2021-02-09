Remembering the legacy of former Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is remembering NFL Legend, Marty Schottenheimer, who died late Monday after battling Alzheimer’s for the past 10 years.

“Well, we all die and if we all die with dignity,” Nick Lowery, Former Chiefs Player said. “If we die proud of the lives we lived and Marty was that way.”

While holding back tears, Chiefs Hall of Fame kicker Nick Lowery remembered the man he calls the best coach ever, Marty Schottenheimer.

“He took me and inspired me and challenged me and scared me all of those things into being better than I ever thought I could be,” Lowery said.

Schottenheimer is known for resurrecting the team during his ten seasons as the head coach.

Lowery was there to see it all.

“In the very first preseason game I could tell that we were tougher,” said Lowery. “I mean we were virtually the same players. We were tougher. We were better already.”

Former players said Schottenheimer showed tough love, but they knew he genuinely cared about them.

“Everybody remembers his sayings and there’s one I still use,” Mark Collins, former Chiefs player said. “I always said he said it best. When you win say little and when you lose say less. I still use that because that’s how it should be.”

Lowery talked with Kurt Schottenheimer, Marty’s brother, last week when they transitioned the coach to hospice care.

He said the family has peace knowing that he died happy despite his sickness.

“He’s been wearing a hat that said coach and the ladies at the senior home ask him to push their wheel chair back to the room just to have Marty do it,” said Lowery “And he was in a good frame of mind even though he had started to deteriorate the last few months.”