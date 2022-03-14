KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, after failing to sign a deal to stay with the Kansas City Chiefs, running back Darrel Williams will look for a new home in free agency.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said, Williams and the Chiefs tried to put together a deal before the beginning of the window, but were unable to come to an agreement.

Williams is coming off a season where he put up career-high numbers in almost every statistical category including 1,010 total scrimmage yards and 8 total touchdowns.

The former LSU Tiger signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

With Williams’ departure and Jerick McKinnon also a free agent, the running back position for Kansas City now consists of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and exclusive rights free agent Derrick Gore.

At 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, the two-day legal negotiating period begins ahead of the start of the new league year and free agency period on Wednesday, March 16.