KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly signing some insurance in case kicker Harrison Butker can’t play on Thursday.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have signed former New York Jets kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad.

Ammendola won a kicker derby according to Pelissero including other kickers Cameron Dicker, Elliott Fry, Chase McLaughlin, Cody Parkey and Tristan Vizcaino.

The 25-year-old was 13 for 19 on field goals and 14 for 15 on extra points in his lone season with the Jets. On field goals between 40 and 49 yards, the Oklahoma State alum was 2 for 5; on field goals of 50+ yards, he was 0 for 3.

His career longest make is 49 yards.

Butker left the Chiefs game vs. the Cardinals briefly with a left ankle injury. After safety Justin Reid stepped in and went 1 for 2 on extra points and handled kickoff duties, Butker returned to hit a 54-yard field goal before halftime and kick the Chiefs’ extra points.

If Butker is unable to kick vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Ammendola will take over for him.

Fans loved watching Justin Reid kick but the Chiefs are taking proper precautions on special teams.