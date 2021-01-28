Report: Houston hires Baltimore assistant as head coach; Bieniemy not hired again

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 13: Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the second half in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas — According to reports, the Houston Texans will be hiring Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach, pass coordinator and wide receivers coach David Culley as their new head coach.

Culley has had stints at several different teams in the league including Kansas City as an assistant head coach and wide receivers coach from 2013 to 2016.

Breaking: The Texans are hiring Ravens assistant David Culley to be their next head coach, a source told @AdamSchefter, confirming a report by the Houston Chronicle. pic.twitter.com/oJsZ6w2QfY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2021

The Texans’ decision to hire Culley means Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will once again not be hired as a head coach.

Bieniemy’s name has surrounded the coaching carrousel since he helped lead the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years and one of the best offenses in league history.

All teams with head coaching positions requested interviews with Bieniemy, but none offered him the job.

Atlanta Falcons: Arthur Smith

Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell

Houston Texans: David Culley, reportedly

Jacksonville Jaguars: Urban Meyer

Los Angeles Chargers: Brandon Staley

New York Jets: Robert Saleh

Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Sirianni

Following the 2020 Super Bowl victory, Bieniemy was offered a position as the head coach of his alma mater University of Colorado, but rejected the offer and returned to the Chiefs.

Bieniemy will again take his offense to the Super Bowl as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7.