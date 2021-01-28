Report: Houston hires Baltimore assistant as head coach; Bieniemy not hired again

HOUSTON, Texas — According to reports, the Houston Texans will be hiring Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach, pass coordinator and wide receivers coach David Culley as their new head coach.
Culley has had stints at several different teams in the league including Kansas City as an assistant head coach and wide receivers coach from 2013 to 2016.
The Texans’ decision to hire Culley means Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will once again not be hired as a head coach.
Bieniemy’s name has surrounded the coaching carrousel since he helped lead the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years and one of the best offenses in league history.
All teams with head coaching positions requested interviews with Bieniemy, but none offered him the job.
- Atlanta Falcons: Arthur Smith
- Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell
- Houston Texans: David Culley, reportedly
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Urban Meyer
- Los Angeles Chargers: Brandon Staley
- New York Jets: Robert Saleh
- Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Sirianni
Following the 2020 Super Bowl victory, Bieniemy was offered a position as the head coach of his alma mater University of Colorado, but rejected the offer and returned to the Chiefs.
Bieniemy will again take his offense to the Super Bowl as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7.