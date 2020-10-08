Report: Kansas City Chiefs game against Buffalo Bills delayed from next Thursday to following Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tennessee Titans calamity with COVID-19 has had a domino effect on the NFL schedule, and now the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 18 instead of next Thursday night, October 15 according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Titans-Bills game scheduled for Sunday is being moved to Tuesday at 6 pm as long as there are no more positive tests with Tennessee, per sources.



Bills-Chiefs game being switched from next Thursday to Sunday but goes back it more positive tests in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

So far, the Chiefs game this Sunday against the Raiders is still being played as scheduled, despite Las Vegas having a player test positive.

As with changes in the last game against the New England Patriots, all are pending no more positive cases, specifically with Tennessee this time around.

The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Bills on FOX4, a time for the game if it’s played on Sunday hasn’t been revealed yet.

What’s going on with the Titans?

The Titans’ outbreak increased to 23 Thursday with tight end MyCole Pruitt and a defensive back from the practice squad put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday afternoon. The Titans’ facility remains closed with the team still prohibited from any in-person activities.

Tennessee (3-0) has had 21 positive tests returned since Sept. 29, though now 13 players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including four starters and a long snapper. That puts the game with Buffalo (4-0) at risk of at least being postponed, and the Bills are scheduled to host Kansas City on Oct. 15.

Buffalo safety Micah Hyde said he doesn’t want to postpone or cancel anything, making clear the Bills want to play. That’s what the Steelers said last week.

“We’re not really sure what’s going on,” Hyde said. “Honestly, we’re clueless (with) the situation coming up. So all we can do is practice and prepare like we’re going to play on Sunday, and I think everybody in this building wants to play.”

Titans coach Mike Vrabel has talked with reporters only once this week, and he said Tuesday that he stood by the franchise following league protocols.

The investigation by the NFL and the players’ association into how Tennessee turned into the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak found “several specific incidents” of the Titans possibly breaking protocols dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the inquiry told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Also, Tennessee was told players could not gather together for any in-person activities either at the club’s facility or elsewhere a day before several Titans worked out at a private school, a person familiar with the situation told the AP on Thursday.

The NFL closed both the Tennessee and Minnesota facilities Sept. 29 after eight positive test results for the Titans; the Titans played at the Vikings in Week 3. A group of Titans, which included quarterback Ryan Tannehill, worked out at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville on Sept. 30 after getting permission from coaches at the school.

There wasn’t language in the CBA or COVID protocols related to working out after being told not to or in case of an outbreak at a team’s facility.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned all 32 teams Monday that following league protocols is mandatory and that violations forcing changes in the schedule could lead to being stripped of draft choices or even forfeiting games. The NFL also updated protocols on Oct. 2.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said Wednesday that the investigation looked into everything from video inside the Titans’ facility, interviewing everyone involved and even studied seating charts on buses and planes.

Sills noted they wanted to learn how to improve and the NFL already has made a number of changes.

The Patriots are missing a second straight day of practice Thursday after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore joined quarterback Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. New England also has a defensive tackle from the practice squad on the list in the league’s other mini-outbreak.

New England coach Bill Belichick said Thursday the team closed its facility for the health and safety of the club and is continuing to prepare for Sunday’s game with Denver virtually. Whether the Patriots return to their facility Friday will be a medical decision rather than a football one, Belichick said.

“Things are changing very quickly so or could change very quickly,. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t,” Belichick said. “We knew that at the beginning of the season that there were going to be challenges. There have been. And we’re ready to work through them. And that’s what we’re doing.”

The NFL sent new protocols to all 32 teams Oct. 1 detailing additional steps including a second daily test when dealing with an outbreak or having been exposed to an outbreak. That also included teams and players not allowed to hold any gatherings or group activities away from the facility.

The Associated Press contributed to this story