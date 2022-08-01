ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — According to reports, Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will report to training camp on Monday, August 1.

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III reported Monday morning that the left tackle will play on the franchise tag.

BREAKING: Orlando Brown Jr. will report to Chiefs Camp today and play on the franchise tag. Sources close to Brown say he is in the best shape of his life and knows how important the first 5 days of pads are for him, the team and to HC Andy Reid. Mahomes gets his left tackle back @RGIII

Griffin and Brown played together with the Baltimore Ravens from 2018 to 2020.

Brown’s agent Michael Portner confirmed the report to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

#Chiefs franchise-tagged LT Orlando Brown Jr.’s agent, Michael Portner, confirmed Brown will report to camp today and play on the tag: “He wanted to be there for padded practice because that’s when leaders are developed.” @TomPelissero

On the franchise tag, Brown is slated to make over $16 million in 2022.

The Chiefs and the Pro Bowl tackle were actively working on a long-term extension, but were unable to get a deal done before the deadline.

Portner told the NFL Network that they were close to signing a deal, but were looking for more security over the life of the contract.

Brown held out for the first week of training camp forcing the Chiefs to put other lineman at the left tackle position during practice.

Kansas City’s first preseason game against the Chicago Bears will take place on Saturday, August 13 at 12 p.m. from Solider Field.