REPORT: Pass rusher Alex Okafor re-signs with Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor runs up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed defensive end Alex Okafor to a one-year deal.

Free agent pass-rusher Alex Okafor is signing back with the #Chiefs, source said. He gets a 1-year deal and will return to KC, his home for the last two seasons. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2021

Okafor has spent the last two season with the Chiefs after joining from the New Orleans Saints in 2019.

The eight-year veteran out of the University of Texas collected 8 regular season sacks during his first two years in Kansas City.

Okafor spent time on the injured reserve list in both 2019 (torn pec – week 15) and 2020 (hamstring – week 6).

The edge-rush signing comes a day after news that former Los Angeles Charges defensive end Melvin Ingram signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite having visited the Chiefs earlier in the offseason.