Report: Patriots QB Cam Newton out against Chiefs after contracting COVID-19

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — ESPN NFL reporters Adam Schefter and Field Yates say that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for coronavirus and is out for the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

As of Saturday morning it’s unknown whether any other Patriots have contracted COVID-19. The team says a number of close contacts tested negative without specifying it was Newton that tested positive.

The NFL postponed the Chiefs vs. Patriots matchup shortly after the news was revealed on Saturday morning.

Newton’s positive test is reported on the same day that the Tennessee Titans reported an additional player and two more staff members tested positive, bringing that team’s total to at least 16 for its outbreak. The Titans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is already postponed.

The NFL is looking at options on Monday and Tuesday. Postponing the Chiefs game to later in the season will be tricky, as FOX4 Sports’ Harold Kuntz notes there’s a wide gap between New England and Kansas City’s bye weeks.

