Reports: Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered high ankle sprain

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 20: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs is carried off the field by medical staff against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 20, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple reports on Monday morning say that Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a high ankle sprain and hip injury in the team’s 32-29 victory against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

His status for the last two regular season games is in doubt, but there’s hope he can return for the playoffs per reports from ESPN and the NFL Network.

#Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a hip and an ankle injury yesterday, but X-Rays were negative, per coach Andy Reid. They’ll know more after the MRI. The early expectation is CEH is done for the regular season with a chance to return for the playoffs, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2020

Edwards-Helaire needed help to the locker room in the fourth quarter, not putting any pressure on his left leg after he was bent backwards on a short run. Coach Andy Reid said X-rays were negative, but he required more evaluation. FOX4 expects to learn more on Monday when Reid speaks with reporters.

The rookie back from LSU has been impressive is his debut campaign, and had a chance at eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards before the injury. He’d also been hampered by a sickness unrelated to COVID-19, which sidelined him during the team’s Week 13 game at home against Denver.

Barring a remarkable turnaround, he’ll finish his first regular season with 803 yards on 181 carries with four touchdowns. He also had 36 receptions for 297 yards and a single touchdown through the air.

His expected absence makes the signing on Le’Veon Bell all that more important as the 13-1 Chiefs look to lock up the AFC’s top seed and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, leading up to the Super Bowl in Tampa.

Bell had seen an increased role in the Chiefs’ offense before Edwards-Helaire’s injury on Sunday, and finished with a season-high 15 rushes for 62 yards. He took an option pitch from Patrick Mahomes to the end zone for his second touchdown of the season.

The Chiefs also have third-year running back Darrel Williams and second-year runner Darwin Thompson on the active roster, though Thompson missed the Saints game with an injury.

They don’t have anyone to elevate from the practice squad, and could look to free agency to bolster their depth as they round out the regular season.

The Chiefs play a home game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at noon, you can watch that game on FOX4.