Pittsburgh Steelers trade Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Linebacker Melvin Ingram III #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers sacks quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter of the game at Heinz Field on September 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded pass-rusher Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers will reportedly receive a 6th-round pick in exchange for Ingram.

We have acquired DE Melvin Ingram in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/lUrqOez6KJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 2, 2021

Ingram joined the Steelers in the offseason as a free agent after not re-signing with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rapoport says that Ingram had “quietly asked to be traded” after featuring in all seven Steelers games this season.

The Chiefs hosted Ingram in the offseason in an attempt to sign him, but the two sides reportedly were unable to come to an agreement.

Kansas City currently sit at 4-4 after a narrow Monday Night Football victory over the New York Giants.

The team has struggled to put consistent performances together both on the defensive and offensive side of the ball.

Ingram’s addition will help a defense who sit near the bottom of all defensive rankings including sacks (11).

The Chiefs host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in the first time quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers will faceoff.