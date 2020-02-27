Reports say Chiefs will franchise tag star defensive lineman Chris Jones

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With free agency on the horizon, multiple reports say that the Kansas City Chiefs will apply the franchise tag to defensive lineman Chris Jones, ensuring the star tackle will help KC defend its Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs indeed plan to franchise tag Chris Jones, a source confirms. The franchise window opens today. @RapSheet had it first. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) February 27, 2020

Jones has been a defensive stalwart for the Chiefs, anchoring the defensive line since he was drafted from Mississippi State in 2016. Based on last season’s figures, the one-year contract will be worth at least $15 million if the Chiefs don’t come to a long-term agreement with Jones.

He was instrumental in the Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, deflecting three of Jimmy Garoppolo’s passes inside the game’s last six minutes. The first deflection prevented a likely first down to George Kittle, which would have allowed the 49ers to bleed the clock with a three-point lead.

After Kansas City took a 24-20 lead, Jones terrorized the 49ers offense with deflections on back-to-back plays, putting San Francisco in third and long. They failed to convert and the Chiefs took advantage, putting the game away on the next drive en route to a 31-20 win.

During his career he’s amassed 33 sacks and 20 pass defenses. He’s also been responsible for 136 combined tackles, 7 forced fumbles, one recovery, and two interceptions, one where he scored a touchdown.