Riddell Sports gives Chiefs helmet a new vivid look

Riddell Sports is giving the Chiefs a vivid new look.
The company released it’s Flash Alternate Helmets Tuesday, giving fans a new look at their favorite teams.
For Chiefs Kingdom, it means a bright yellow background with the traditional Chiefs helmet logo and a red facemask.
The Riddell Flash Alternate helmets are on sale now. Fans also have the chance to win one.
To enter, fans need to like and comment on the helmet giveaway on @thecheckdown‘s Instagram post through their own Instagram account. The full terms and rules are listed online.
The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the U.S. who are at least 18 years old. It ends on Aug. 20.
A total of five winners will receive a Riddell Flash Alternate Helmet worth about $370.