Riddell Sports gives Chiefs helmet a new vivid look

Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Riddell Sports is giving the Chiefs a vivid new look.

The company released it’s Flash Alternate Helmets Tuesday, giving fans a new look at their favorite teams.

For Chiefs Kingdom, it means a bright yellow background with the traditional Chiefs helmet logo and a red facemask.

Here's your chance to be one of the first to get your favorite team's helmet from the brand new #FlashAlternate @Riddell_Collect series 👇 https://t.co/3cM3Mx9V8Z — Riddell Sports (@RiddellSports) August 17, 2021

The Riddell Flash Alternate helmets are on sale now. Fans also have the chance to win one.

To enter, fans need to like and comment on the helmet giveaway on @thecheckdown‘s Instagram post through their own Instagram account. The full terms and rules are listed online.

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the U.S. who are at least 18 years old. It ends on Aug. 20.

A total of five winners will receive a Riddell Flash Alternate Helmet worth about $370.