Robinson cleared to play, Kilgore could be clear Saturday, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has been cleared to practice and is eligible to play in Super Bowl LV after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Robinson was placed on the list as a close contact after a barber tested positive for the virus.
The Chiefs receiver has tested negative every day since initially being placed on the list and has cleared the NFL’s protocols for eligibility.
Offensive lineman Daniel Kilgore was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. He was mid-haircut when the team was notified that the barber had tested positive.
Kilgore will need to test negative again tomorrow and he will also be able to play in the Super Bowl, according to Pelissero
With just days until kickoff of Super Bowl LV, neither the Chiefs or Buccaneers have had a player test positive for COVID-19.