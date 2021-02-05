Robinson cleared to play, Kilgore could be clear Saturday, reports say

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates after their NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has been cleared to practice and is eligible to play in Super Bowl LV after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

#Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson has been cleared to practice today, source said.



On the Reserve/COVID-19 list since Monday because of a close contact with a barber who tested positive, Robinson has tested negative every day and is eligible to play in Super Bowl LV. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2021

Robinson was placed on the list as a close contact after a barber tested positive for the virus.

The Chiefs receiver has tested negative every day since initially being placed on the list and has cleared the NFL’s protocols for eligibility.

Offensive lineman Daniel Kilgore was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. He was mid-haircut when the team was notified that the barber had tested positive.

Kilgore will need to test negative again tomorrow and he will also be able to play in the Super Bowl, according to Pelissero

All clear on COVID tests for both the #Chiefs and #Bucs today, source said.



Demarcus Robinson’s exposure was a day before teammate Daniel Kilgore’s, which is why he’s cleared today. If Kilgore tests negative again, he can be cleared tomorrow. https://t.co/mhYOM60dsk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2021

With just days until kickoff of Super Bowl LV, neither the Chiefs or Buccaneers have had a player test positive for COVID-19.