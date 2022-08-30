KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s cutdown day in the NFL as teams have until Tuesday August 31 to finalize their 53-man rosters ahead of week one of the regular season.

With that being said, one player in particular has found his way on to the team.

Things looked bleak at first for fourth year running back Ronald Jones heading into the preseason as he struggled throughout training camp, but his play in the final preseason game seems to have secured him a spot.

“It looked like he was starting to get it down the stretch, good football player,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Reid on Ronald Jones: "It looked like he was starting to get it down the stretch." #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) August 30, 2022

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer is expected to be the fourth running back in a backfield that includes Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon.

Another notable player the Chiefs kept was quarterback Shane Buechele, giving the Chiefs three signal-callers going into the season.

The Chiefs roster now looks to be set as they go into the regular season.