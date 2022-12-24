KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some rookies have found their stride for the Kansas City Chiefs as the team gets ready for the playoffs.

Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco ran for 58 yards on Saturday while averaging four yards a carry, defensive end George Karlaftis has had a sack in four of the last five games, and the rookie defensive backs (Trent McDuffie, Bryan Cook, Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson) stood out in coverage against Seattle receivers as well.

All players were part of an all-around team win when the Chiefs beat the Seahawks 24-10 on Saturday.

“Some of those young guys, 21 (Trent McDuffie), 6 (Bryan Cook), 35 (Jaylen Watson), these guys played their tails off,” head coach Andy Reid said after the game.

“I’ve mentioned it the other way the last couple of weeks that they need to – they’re making progress, but we need to get better and I thought the guys did a nice job of that today. And I do think that’s important down the stretch.”

“Could be better. There is always room for improvement,” Pacheco said.

“We have to go out there and be ready to practice and to fix a couple of mistakes. That’s where practice helps. Then come back out there on the field on Sunday and execute.”

On the defensive side, several players said as a collective they needed a game like the one they played against the Seahawks where they only gave up 10 points.

“I think everything in this game is just about energy,” McDuffie said.

“And good tackles, good plays and just little things like that, I think really help not only in the game, but just later on in the season. Just the excitement and the energy of just making good plays really just rallies the whole defense.”

“The lesson we took from last week was ‘good teams find a way to win even in dirty situations’ we still found a way to get that win. So (we) build on that (and) came out this week (and) felt like we played a dominate game for the most part from the defensive side and we’ve just got to continue to do that,” safety Justin Reid said.

“We’re getting ready to play playoff caliber teams (and) if we want to be the team we say we are, we’ve got to start playing like it.”

The Chiefs look to continue this performance into the final games of their season against the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.