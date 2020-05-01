‘Run at this thing again’: Mahomes, Reid on prepping for 2020 after winning Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 – 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid are ready for another Super Bowl run, discussing their perspectives on entering the 2020-21 season after the championship victory in a virtual Q&A on May 1.

“We’re going to jump right into it,” Reid said when asked how coaching will happen while pandemic restrictions remain in place.

Mahomes told reporters that preseason meetings have happened just like they would normally. The only difference is that it’s all virtual as opposed to in person at the Chiefs facility.

“It hasn’t stopped at all,” Mahomes said. “I feel like we’re getting in the same amount of work as we would be if we were in the facility.”

It’s not just the pandemic that the team is working through. Reid said the team needs a different mindset to remain on top after winning Super Bowl LIV.

“I understand the intensity level that it takes to get there the first time. There’s a certain climb-the-ladder attitude,” Reid said. “The second time you go… You’ve really got to focus in on trying to be better, trying to challenge yourself to be even greater than you were the previous year.”

Mahomes said it’s about being prepared for everything, knowing that the competition will keep changing and presenting new challenges.

“It’s about us getting better within ourselves so that we can get out there and play our best football when we get down to it,” he said.

A big part of that second run may be Clyde Edwards-Helaire, their new offensive tool fresh out of LSU. Mahomes said his ability to catch the ball while also run hard through the line will add even more to their strong offense.

“The first thing that stood out about Clyde is when the compeitition and the games got bigger, it seemed like he played better, and I always love guys that can rise to the competition,” Mahomes said.

But he also said he’s glad the Chiefs have maintained most of their starters from the previous season.

“I look at different things like how we can keep all these guys around,” Mahomes said. “We want to keep as many as possible… to go out there and make a run at this thing again.”

