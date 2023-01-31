KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland family is putting on a light show for Kansas City Chiefs fans!

Jeremy Meythaler and his family created a Chiefs-themed light show timed to songs like “Red Kingdom” by Tech N9ne and “Run it Back” by Blane Howard.

He said they started by creating a Christmas light display, and now, the family hopes to make this a Chiefs postseason tradition.

“We’ve had people say it’s part of their annual tradition to come by and see the show. Hopefully with the Chiefs success, they can make it a tradition during the Chiefs postseason,” he said.

The house is located in the 4200 block of N.E. 60th Court in Kansas City. The light show will go on each evening from 6-10 p.m. through Feb. 12.