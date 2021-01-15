‘Run it Back’ tour storms into Kansas City’s Legoland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro attraction put a new spin on the Kansas City Chief’s ‘Run it Back’ Tour.

Marcel Karczewski is a master model builder at Kansas City’s Legoland Discovery Center. He also built some of the new Chiefs-themed creations on display.

“It’s pretty special. it’s kind of a blast to be able to do this for a living,” Karczewski said.

Karczewski spent hours building a massive Lego replica of the Super Bowl trophy and a new ‘Run it Back’ sign. There’s even a bust of Andy Reid made out of Legos included in the display.

You may think the larger the creation, the more difficult it is to make. It turns out that’s not always the case. Karczewski explains the time is in the details.

“The trophy was a bit more challenging just because of the size but the words on the run it back sign were remarkably challenging trying to get that chiefs font just right,” said Karczewski.

He hopes when people visit Legoland and see the Chiefs display, they realize that anything is possible when it comes to the plastic bricks.



Legoland says the Chiefs creations will be on display for the foreseeable future. Legoland is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It is open varying hours the rest of the week. Last admission is two hours before closing. Tickets are required and start at $19.95.