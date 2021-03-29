Safety Daniel Sorensen re-signs with the Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Daniel Sorensen #49 of the Kansas City Chiefs and teammates celebrate a defensive play against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ‘Dirty’ Dan Sorensen is staying in Chiefs Kingdom!

The Chiefs safety was drafted in 2014 out of BYU and is approaching 100 games with the club.

A solid depth-piece for the Chiefs secondary, Sorensen has picked off 10 passes, three of those going for touchdowns.

Dirty Dan started 11 games in 2020, appearing in 15 of them as he joined All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu and second year safety Juan Thornhill in helping the Chiefs reach their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

The BYU product was instrumental in the Chiefs 2019 comeback against the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs. His crucial fourth-down tackle on Houston’s fake punt set Kansas City up for a touchdown. He also forced a fumble in a kickoff return on the next drive that set the offensive up with another.

