KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christmas Day started horribly for the Kansas City Chiefs when they faced the Las Vegas Raiders and never got on track with a 20-14 loss.

The Chiefs began the game with their worst offensive start in a decade by gaining -18 yards in the first quarter. It’s the team’s fewest yardage in any quarter since 2011.

After the first half ended with a 3-0 Raiders lead, the Chiefs responded with a 10-play drive that ended with a direct snap to running back Isiah Pacheco who faked a toss to Patrick Mahomes en route to a 12-yard touchdown run.

That lead was shortlived with a Pacheco fumble on another direct snap resulting in a touchdown for Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols who recovered the ball on the Chiefs’ eight-yard line.

Pacheco ended the game with 26 rushing yards and left the game to be evaluated for a concussion.

The next offensive play resulted in another Raiders defensive touchdown after cornerback Jack Jones picked off Mahomes and returned 33 yards for the score.

On the last drive of the first half, kicker Harrison Butker missed his second field goal of the season by missing a 36-yarder wide left to end the half.

The Chiefs endured a scoreless third quarter while the Raiders increased their lead to 20-7.

The Chiefs drove the field in the fourth quarter in their first offensive drive but were stopped on fourth and goal on the 7-yard line.

It took the Chiefs until 2:42 left in the game to cut the deficit to 20-14 with Mahomes finding receiver Justin Watson for a seven-yard touchdown.

The Raiders only recorded no offensive touchdowns but ran for 160 rushing yards. Zamir White rushed for 145 yards on 22 carries.

Kansas City had 308 total yards compared to Las Vegas’ 204.

Mahomes ended the day with 235 yards through the air, 53 rushing yards to lead the team, a touchdown and an interception.

Rice (57 yards), Richie James (54 yards) and Kelce (44 yards) were the leading receivers on the day.

The Chiefs are now 9-6, third in the AFC and host the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve at 3:25 p.m.