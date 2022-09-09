KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sea Life Kansas City is in the Red Friday spirit as they join in to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are preparing to hit the road and take on the Arizona Cardinals, but divers at Sea Life took their talents underwater with the different species in their aquariums.

Divers waved the 2022 Red Friday Chiefs Kingdom flag while swimming inside the tank to cheer on the Chiefs.

They even got into some football action.

One of the divers ran the football while wearing a Travis Kelce jersey.