Sea turtles predict Chiefs will win AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pair of rescued green sea turtles have predicted the outcome of the AFC Championship game, choosing the Chiefs as the winner.

Shawny and Lou, aquatic residents at SEA LIFE Kansas City, were turned loose on a couple of submerged feeding balls. One was labeled with the Bills’ logo, and one had the Chiefs’.

Video from the aquarium show the first turtle approach the Bills’ apparatus. It looked like it was all over for the Chiefs, until the endangered herbivore made a swift and decisive turn away from the Bills.

Buffalo’s fate was sealed.

“If their prediction comes true, they will predict again for Super Bowl LV in two weeks!” SEA LIFE stated in an email.

The Chiefs vs. Bills game kicks off at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24.