Set to return from suspension, Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland reflects on time away from team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are set to welcome back a key piece of the team’s defense in cornerback Bashaud Breeland. After serving a four-game suspension from the NFL, he says he’s looked in the mirror to see what he needed to do before returning to the field.

“The four weeks, it was a time for me to really work on myself, put the past behind me and really focus on what I can bring to this team this year to help us get back to the Super Bowl,” Breeland said of his time away from the team.

“As far as getting in shape, it takes time to really get in football condition, but I’ve been working out throughout these four weeks, and I’m just ready to plug in wherever they’re ready for me to plug in.”

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows his unit will benefit from having Breeland back on the squad, and needs the depth he’ll provide.

“Bashaud was a starter for us and we know what he can do. It’s game five and going down the stretch here, we’re going to need everybody, so we want to get guys oiled up,” he said.

“We’ll tread lightly, see how we figure the whole thing out. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him and the guys that were in there playing. Hopefully, it can stay that way.”

He admitted disappointment he couldn’t be with the team, especially after the Super Bowl run.

“It was a bittersweet moment really not being able to be out there. I was disappointed in myself for allowing my team to be there without me, but really seeing what they were doing, it really cheered me up at the same time,” Breeland said.

As for what’s kept him occupied while being away from the facility — it’s been tennis.

“It really helped me with hand-eye coordination, different types of movements, and it’s harder than you think,” the defensive back described.

He’s also been helping kids at Lincoln Prep.

“It was a joyful moment for me to really cope with what I had going on and my situation and I just wanted to show them lessons like you don’t have to let your mistakes define you.”

Coach Andy Reid said Breeland looked “relatively sharp after getting some work in.” The Chiefs play the Raiders Sunday at noon.