Seven Kansas City Chiefs players named to 2021 Pro Bowl roster

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown by teammate tight end Travis Kelce #87 against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven members of the Kansas City Chiefs have been selected to the AFC’s roster for the 2021 Pro Bowl.

It will come as no surprise to Chiefs fans that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who consistently topped fan voting, has been named to the roster. He’s also been designated as the starting quarterback.

Tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, offensive tackle Eric Fisher, defensive tackle Chris Jones and safety Tyrann Mathieu have also been named as starters on the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster. Defensive end Frank Clark has also been selected.

The 13-1 Chiefs are looking to lock up the AFC’s top seed and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, in their quest to return to the Super Bowl.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Houston’s Deshaun Watson were also selected as AFC quarterbacks. On the NFC side, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been named the starting quarterback, along with Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray.

The Chiefs and Packers tied the Ravens and Seahawks with a league-best seven players to make the Pro Bowl.

Although Mahomes and Rodgers are the starters, there will be no actual game this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Jan. 31, the players will be celebrated during two Pro Bowl-themed shows with a virtual Pro Bowl experience within the Madden NFL 21 video game.

Roster selections were determined by votes of players, coaches and fans. See the full 2021 Pro Bowl roster here.