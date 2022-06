KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All of the Kansas City Chiefs’ selections from the 2022 NFL draft look to have been signed.

While it is not yet official, rookie receiver Skyy Moore posted a picture of him signing his contract on his Instagram.

On Thursday, cornerback Joshua Williams signed his rookie deal for four years, $4.32 million.

Williams, Moore along with other rookies George Karlaftis, Trent McDuffie, Leo Chenal and Bryan Cook are all expected to make an immediate impact.