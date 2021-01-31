Sneak peek of the shirts Patrick Mahomes designed before you can buy them

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Chiefs merchandise stands are popping up all over the metro as fans refresh their gear for the team’s “Run it Back” tour.

Out of all the red and gold around town, one brand set itself apart from the others.

That’s because they brag that Patrick Mahomes helped with the design and personally gave the shirts his autographed stamp of approval.

For the second year, Mahomes partnered with Hy-Vee and Ultimate Athletic Sportswear in Parkville to design the shirts. John Doole is the president of the company. He says the unique partnership means his business is booming.

“It’s pretty exciting. We print around the clock to keep up with the demand,” Doole said. “Demand is down a little bit from last year because it’s the second year, everyone has everything.”

Doole says his drop in sales isn’t as significant as other companies because of Mahomes’ involvement with the design. The shirts are also unique to his company and will only be sold at Hy-Vee.

“With Patrick Mahomes there’s no other shirt like this.” Doole said. “It also has his autograph on here, his approval on there, and that’s what makes these shirts so hot.”

The shirts are available in red, black, white and gray. While there are a lot of color options, there won’t be as many actual shirts available. COVID-19 restrictions and distancing inside their building means Ultimate Athletic can’t print as many shirts as it did for last year’s Super Bowl run.

While it’s been a different year, Doole says working with Mahomes on projects like this one is something he never expected.

“We have never experienced any type of relationship with an athlete or property like this that is so willing to be a part of the design process,” Doole said. “He wants to make sure that we’re doing things that he thinks the fans will want, so it’s quite incredible to be associated with Patrick Mahomes just because he wants everything to be done right.”

Doole says if Mahomes keeps doing those things right, Ultimate Athletic is on standby to print MVP shirts for Patrick Mahomes is he adds that award to the end of his 2020 season.

The shirts designed by Mahomes are expected to be in HyVee stores by Monday evening.