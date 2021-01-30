Sneed highest ranked rookie cornerback, per Pro Football Focus

Kansas City Chiefs safety L’Jarius Sneed (38) celebrates after sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the first half of the NFL AFC championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie L’Jarius Sneed is the highest ranking rookie cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus.

Highest-graded rookie CB of 2020: L'Jarius Sneed



Sneed was the 16th CB drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft 💎 🔒 pic.twitter.com/Am29E7cFEN — PFF (@PFF) January 27, 2021

Quarterbacks throwing his way only completed 59.6% of passes this season.

Sneed has grown to be a vital part of the Chiefs pass defense this year. Alongside fellow corners Bashaud Breeland, Rashad Fenton and Charvarius Ward, Sneed hauled in three interceptions and two sacks on the season.

Sneed also had one sack in each playoff game this season.

The rookie corner is currently in the concussion protocol after he exited the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs waited until the fourth round to pick L’Jarius Sneed, a defensive back out of Louisiana Tech, to add strength and depth to the defensive backfield.

The rookie began the season on the starting roster to fill in for suspended cornerback Bashaud Breeland, and did so in spectacular fashion by securing an interception in each of his first two games.

Sidelined by a fractured clavicle in week 3 against Baltimore, he returned in week 11 and picked up right where he left off.