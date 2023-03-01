KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is flexing his creative muscles ahead of his “Saturday Night Live” debut.

Shortly after the Chiefs Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce announced he would host SNL on March 4 with musical guest star Kelsea Ballerini.

On Wednesday, “Saturday Night Live” released a promotional video showing Kelce recreating the iconic scene from the beginning of Steven Spielberg’s 1981 film “Raider of the Lost Ark” with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The promo is a look at the some of the laughs viewers can expect from Kansas City’s tight end.

Kelce is also known for his podcast, New Heights, which he hosts with his brother Jason, who played in the Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday night.