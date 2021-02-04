Whether in Tampa or in Kansas City, Chiefs fans finding ways to watch Super Bowl LV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many Chiefs fans are flying to Tampa to enjoy the Super Bowl experience. Others are making plans for where to watch the game in Kansas City.

The big game looks to provide a shot in the arm for businesses at a time when it’s needed.

Palm trees await lifelong Chiefs fan Janae Harvey. She doesn’t have game tickets but wants to soak in the Super Bowl experience in Tampa.

“Who knows when it’ll happen again. We may not have the same players next year so of course being able to go back to the Super Bowl, so I couldn’t pass it up! The chance came, so I’m going,” Harvey said.

Adriene White is flying south, too, and is convinced she’s a Chiefs lucky charm. Last year, her team’s victory in the 54th Super Bowl fell on her 54th birthday, and she was in Miami to soak it all in. She couldn’t miss the chance to be in Florida to celebrate 55.

“You know you have those superstitions and I’m like no, I’m going! I’ve got to support my team,” White said.

For those not able to escape the snow and head for a sunny Super Bowl, watch parties in Kansas City will look a little different this year.

Bars can’t go to full capacity and tables are spread out. But Charlie Hooper’s in Brookside has booked up its party room and expects the bar will be full hours before game time. Once the tables are taken, doormen won’t let anyone else inside. It’s a much needed boost to the bottom line coming off a tough year.

“Having people in the seats just kind of cheering on their team and keeping kind of a lively environment in a bar means everything right now,” said George Clarke, Charlie Hooper’s general manager.

Several Kansas City businesses have been booking individual barstools and tables for the big game, which are largely sold out.

Taps on Main will host 90 fans, seats that were taken within 15 minutes of accepting reservations.

“It’s really good to see knowing that so many people want to get out and be around their Chiefs fans and celebrate as safely as possible obviously,” said Grant Tower, Taps on Main owner-operator.

Two things to keep in mind if you do plan to come out to celebrate the Chiefs this weekend: check with the business to see if they’re sold out or first come first serve. If it’s the latter, get there early.

Businesses tell FOX4 seats filled up three hours before the AFC Championship two weeks ago. And if the Chiefs win, it could be tough to come in after the game to celebrate because once the space is full, no one else can be let in.