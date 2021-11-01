Spagnuolo defensive woes with New York Giants were followed by success

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs get ready to take on the New York Giants Monday night, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo prepares to take on his former team as he is the target of criticism of the teams defensive performance. Something he faced in his time in New York as well.

Spagnuolo spent two stints as defensive coordinator for the Giants from 2007-2008 and 2015-2017.

Although he saw success including a Super Bowl win in his first time as DC, Spagnuolo’s defense ranked dead last in yards allowed per game and 30th in points allowed per game during his second stint in 2015.

That year, the Giants finished 6-11 despite have a top 10 offense.

Spagnuolo’s defense was able to bounce back the following season ranking second in in points allowed and 10th in yards per game. They finished with an 11-5 record.

Through week 7, the Chiefs sit at 3-4 and are allowing a league high 6.6 yards per play and are 27th in points allowed.

They also sit in last place for sacks with 8.

“We’ve been doing that sometimes when the pieces aren’t all healthy. It takes a little bit longer. I was talking with Tyrann Mathieu about that this week,” Spagnuolo said. “I mean, we might finally start to have an idea of what we are and what we can be and what we can do and what we can’t do, but again, there are still some moving pieces here. I don’t go into a season saying I know we’re going to get this. I really don’t do that.”

Kansas City is coming off a devastating loss to the Tennessee Titans where they managed to only score a field goal while holding league-leading rusher Derrick Henry to 86 yards, but allowing quarterback Ryan Tannehill to throw 21-for-27 for 270 yards for a 105.2 rating.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown hauled in 9 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown.

“Listen, what do you have to do? Everybody’s got to play faster. Everybody’s got to play better. The coaches have got to make better calls. I don’t know that I have a complete solution about that. Everybody’s got to play better. I think that’s the best thing to say.”