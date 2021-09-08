‘Start fast, finish fast’: Chiefs look to continue great September starts against Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The numbers are exceptional in September for the Kansas City Chiefs.

For one, head coach Andy Reid is 8-0 all time against the Cleveland Browns, the Chiefs opponent this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Reid is also 7-1 in season openers and 16-1 in September since 2016.

And Reid is two away from 100 wins as the Kansas City Chiefs head coach. So what do they attribute the September success to?

“I think we just stress the importance of starting the season fast. We have a tough training camp where we really compete and go at it, and I think that prepares us to be ready to go from Day 1,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

“If you lose in September, it can cost you at the end of the season with seeding in the playoffs. So we just stress the importance of knowing that we’re playing a lot of good football teams at the beginning of the year.”

Tight end Travis Kelce echoed that speedy statement.

“Start fast, finish fast. Start strong, finish strong. That’s the mentality here,” he said. “To be ready to come out of the gates, both mentally and physically and then be able to finish the game physically and mentally in the same regard — it’s something we trust Coach Reid with.”

The Chiefs are determined to keep their opening day winning record alive.

“I want to win every single day. That’s what we’re preaching the first day of each practice, in a real game week practice for the Cleveland Browns,” Mahomes said. “So I’ll go in with the mindset that I’ll be the best I can possibly be at practice so that I’m preparing myself for Sunday.”

As successful as the Chiefs have been at the beginning of the season, the Browns are the complete opposite. Since 1999, Cleveland is 1-20-1 in season openers.