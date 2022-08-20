KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes found Jody Fortson in the end zone twice, slung a highlight reel sidearm pass to Justin Watson, and the Kansas City Chiefs starters on defense held the Washington Commanders at bay in a 24-14 preseason win Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The offense with Mahomes at the helm continued to click during its limited run in preseason game number two. After leading a touchdown drive in his only series against the Chicago Bears last weekend, Mahomes found seven different receivers en route to leading two more scoring drives against Washington, both punctuated with touchdown passes to Fortson.

The Chiefs were without starting receivers Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but newcomers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Watson both had multiple catches before giving way to offensive backups.

Quarterback Carson Wentz and the Commanders offense couldn’t get anything going against the Chiefs first unit on defense, seeing drives of seven, four and eight plays all end in punts. Washington finally broke through late in the second quarter when backup QB Taylor Heinicke hit wide receiver Cam Sims for a nine-yard touchdown pass.

Kansas City concludes it preseason slate on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs begin the 2022 regular season with a trip to Arizona for a 3:25 p.m. game against the Cardinals on September 11.