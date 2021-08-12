‘Sterling’s First Camp’: Patrick Mahomes shares photo of daughter at first Chiefs training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready for cuteness overload Chiefs Kingdom.

On the final day of training camp practice before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in their first 2021 preseason game, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a photo on Instagram of his daughter Sterling at her first camp, along with fiancée Brittany Matthews.

“Wow I love y’all,” Matthews commented on the photo.

The couple first shared photos of their daughter in June month. Previously Matthews said they planned to keep their daughter’s pictures private until they felt the time was right.

Mahomes and Matthews got engaged at Arrowhead Stadium in September, the same day that the Chiefs QB got his Super Bowl LIV ring.

Sterling Skye Mahomes was born on Feb. 20, weighing 6 lbs and 11 oz.

Hopefully Sterling will be able to see her father’s team get the win on Saturday.